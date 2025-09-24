Michael Jackson’s Former Choreographer Teaches ‘Thriller’ Dance to Louisville Company

At a packed studio in Louisville, LaVelle Smith shared his mastery of the "Thriller" dance with the Terpsichore Dance Company. LaVelle, who spent two decades at Jackson's side, passed down the exact steps he learned from the King of Pop himself.

"Michael taught it to me, so I just teach it the way he taught it to me. All of the little details, all of the little nuances, I try to share that with them," LaVelle told WAVE.

This collaboration with LaVelle has been an annual tradition at Terpsichore Dance Company for the past ten years, but the studio's history with "Thriller" started all the way back in 1998, when dancers learned the legendary choreography by watching videos.

The chance to learn from a Jackson insider left many dancers starstruck.

"When you know someone that danced with Michael Jackson is coming, it gets you a little nervous because you want to...you know, you want to look good," Britney Smith, once a dance student under LaVelle, said. Now she watches her children master the same steps. "It is so nostalgic to see my kids, and especially when they get so happy or excited when they get a move that they were struggling with.”

LaVelle mused about Jackson's lasting mark on dance. "I really do wish that he was around to see all the love that he's getting now, all around the world. A lot of the people that I come across now weren't even born...and so, I always say there's a Michael Jackson fan born every day," he said.