Legends of Laughter in Raleigh: Win Your Tickets Here

GARY OWEN has entertained audiences across the country, earning the title of Black America's "Favorite White Comedian" by Ebony Magazine. As an actor, Owen has appeared in a number of notable films including "Meet The Blacks," “The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2,” "Think Like A Man," "Think Like A Man Too," "Ride Along," and "Daddy Day Care." On the small screen, Owen starred on BET’s “The Gary Owen Show,” co-hosted TruTV’s sketch series “Upload with Shaquille O’Neal” and had a reoccurring role on the TBS comedy series “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.” Owen has also released several acclaimed stand-up comedy specials, including "I Got My Associates" and "I Agree with Myself."

SHERYL UNDERWOOD is a savvy businesswoman, philanthropist and multifaceted media entrepreneur recognized as one of the most articulate, well-informed women of our time. She joined the CBS daytime show "The Talk" at the start of its second season, sitting alongside hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler. With Underwood at the table, "The Talk" received its first Daytime Emmy nomination and a fifth-year renewal on CBS. She has appeared in multiple episodes of the Emmy-winning CBS daytime drama "The Young and the Restless" and starred in films including "Bullworth" (with Warren Beatty), "I Got the Hook-Up" and "Beauty Shop" (with Queen Latifah). In addition, she hosted BET’s "Comic View" and "Holla," a talk show she created and produced, loosely inspired by Bill Maher’s "Politically Incorrect."

EARTHQUAKE, a comedian, actor, and voice artist, has garnered a strong fan base through stand-up comedy, known for his memorable performances on BET's “Comic View” and HBO's “Def Comedy Jam.” In 2021, he released his Netflix comedy special “Chappelle's Home Team: Earthquake Legendary” which received rave reviews and was named 'Comedy Special of the Year' by the New York Times. Currently, Earthquake enjoys recurring roles on TV shows such as “The Neighborhood,” “Johnson,” “South Side,” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”