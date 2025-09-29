This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 29

Sept. 29 is not just any average date in hip-hop and R&B. Over the years, it has served as the backdrop to some of these genres' most memorable moments. To begin with, it's the birthday of Youngs Teflon, who was born in 1987. A prominent figure in the U.K. rap scene, he's known for his songs "Broken Safety," "When Thugs Cry," and "Stay Dangerous."

Also born on Sept. 29 is VC Barre, in 2003. His highest-charting single, "SOLDAT" (with Pablo Paz and takenoelz), debuted at No.1 on the Swedish singles chart and topped the Norwegian singles chart for four weeks.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has witnessed the release of numerous career-defining records:

Ghostface Killa released his eighth album, Ghostdini: Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City. It peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart. 2017: A Boogie wit da Hoodie dropped his debut album, The Bigger Artist. His third project to chart on the Billboard 200, it debuted at No. 4, selling 67,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Cultural Milestones

Sept. 29 has hosted various culture-shaping moments in R&B and hip-hop:

DMX made a guest appearance on an episode of the sitcom Eve, starring fellow rap veteran Eve. The multiplatinum-selling rapper was cast as Xenon, considered the "best tattoo artist in Miami." 2021: Eminem opened his first permanent restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, referencing a line from his 2002 hit single, "Lose Yourself." The rapper made a surprise appearance at the grand opening, serving the first customers and taking photos.