Toni Braxton to Lead Two Lifetime Movies Based on Popular Songs

Toni Braxton steps into the lead role for two new Lifetime films drawn from her hit songs. The first debuts November 22, marking a new chapter in her work with Lifetime / A+E Global.

He Wasn't Man Enough puts Braxton in the role of writer Mel Montgomery, with Essence Atkins and Yvette Nicole Brown at her side. The story spins around Montgomery when she finds out her man, Richard (Thomas Cadrot), has been unfaithful and plans to wed her old school friend.

What starts as a tale of deceit takes an unexpected turn. In a story that centers around growth, second chances, and the strength of friendship, the women band together to prove themselves stronger than Richard bargained for.

Coming in 2026, Breathe Again brings back Braxton alongside Atkins and adds Cree Summer. After striking out on a dating show, these three women make a bold move to Seattle for a fresh start.

Director Stan Brooks and production company Lighthouse Pictures take charge of both films, with Tanya Lopez, Kenneth Crear, and Howard Braunstein sharing executive producer duties. He Wasn't Man Enough is brought to life by writers Aireka Muse, Tara Knight, and Angela Nissel. For Breathe Again, Nikita Hamilton writes the script.

He Wasn't Man Enough takes its name from Braxton's smash hit from 2000. The track shot to number two on Billboard's Hot 100 and owned the R&B/Hip-Hop chart for a month straight.