Chris Brown’s Atlanta Finale: Usher, Bow Wow, and GloRilla Ignite Iconic Night

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX show turned electric when Usher, Bow Wow, and GloRilla stepped on stage. The October 3rd stop, the last of the tour's Atlanta shows, became much more than just a concert.

Usher took control with "Superstar," his voice filling the packed stadium. "This is my motherf**king brother for life," Brown said, according to Rap Up. "I'm so happy to be sharing the same stage with him. I know me and [Bow Wow], earlier, we came up young. We came up looking at him, Michael Jackson, a couple other people," Brown said. "I'm just being real. He's the greatest. My brother, I appreciate you."

The night kept building. Bow Wow had fans jumping to "Shortie Like Mine." Then GloRilla cranked up the energy with "Typa," her fresh take on Keyshia Cole's sound.

Brown's Breezy Bowl XX tour started in Europe before rolling through North America. The final show hits Memphis on October 18. Stars Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko will join the remaining dates.