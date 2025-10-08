ContestsEvents
Jodeci Sets Six-City Tour for 2026, Celebrates Album Milestone With Vinyl Release

Melissa Lianne
L-R) JoJo, Dalvin DeGrate, and K-Ci of Jodeci perform onstage during Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images

Jodeci plans six shows across the U.S. in 2026. Their performances will light up stages during three major holiday weekends — MLK, Valentine's, and Mother's Day. The first stop brings them to Indiana's Horseshoe Hammond Casino on January 16.

Their third album, The Show, The After Party, The Hotel, turns 30, and fans can now own it on vinyl for the first time since its initial release. This special double-vinyl edition brings the classic sound back to turntables nationwide.

MLK Weekend starts with shows in Hammond, Indiana, followed by Thackerville, Oklahoma. Mid-February takes them west to California. The music fills Yaamava' Resort & Casino and Sacramento's Hard Rock Hotel. Final stops bring sweet sounds to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall and Brooklyn's Kings Theatre during Mother's Day weekend.

Since joining P Music Group in 2021, they've kept stages hot. Their track record speaks volumes — 20 million albums sold, with three times topping Billboard's R&B charts. This special edition vinyl brings back every beat and note from the original album. The packaging stays true, too, perfect for both old-school fans and new listeners ready to discover the magic.

Want tickets? Keep an eye on Jodeci's official website. General admission tickets open at 10 a.m., Oct. 10. Atlantic City works differently — those tickets drop Nov. 7.

BillboardJodeci
Melissa LianneWriter
