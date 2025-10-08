This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 8

Oct. 8 is associated with some of hip-hop and R&B's culture-defining moments. One prominent industry figure who was born on this day is G Herbo, born in 1995. He shot to mainstream prominence on the back of his 2014 single "Kill S**t" featuring friend and long-time collaborator Lil Bibby. He has since dropped six solo studio albums, his highest-charting being his fourth, 25, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Herbo shares his birthday with Bruno Mars, who was born in 1985. Mars has sold more than 150 million records, making him one of the best-selling artists in the world. He's also a 16-time GRAMMY Award winner and was the first artist in history to have six Diamond-certified songs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several influential hip-hop and R&B artists released career-defining albums on Oct. 8:

1980: Prince's seminal third album, Dirty Mind, came out. Although it only reached No. 45 on the Billboard 200, it was hailed by critics, with NME and Rolling Stone ranking it among the greatest albums of all time.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has been marked by tragic news:

2020: Tory Lanez was charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The incident occurred on July 12 that same year after an argument while the pair was leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills. The rapper was convicted on three felony charges related to the incident three years later and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

