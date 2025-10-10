Michael Jackson ‘Bad Tour’ Trading Cards Launch with Rare Relics, Spark Ethical Debate

New Michael Jackson trading cards are set to hit stores on December 15. Keepsake Cards will release limited edition cards with bits of the star's concert gloves inside.

The Bad World Tour Keepsake Premiere Collection shows off 300 unique designs. Some cards hold pieces from the actual gloves Jackson wore while performing during his 1987-1989 tour. The company bought these items at public sales.

One lucky card will stand above the rest. It contains a real Michael Jackson signature, cut from papers checked by experts. Keepsake Trading Cards shared this news in their latest update.

Triumph International, which works with the Jackson Estate on licensing, approved the project. Yet not everyone likes the idea of cutting up stage-worn items for cards.

"We love the art and the nostalgia, but destroying Michael's legacy pieces for profit feels wrong," said one fan, according to MJVibe.

The Bad World Tour stretched across the globe. Jackson danced and sang through 123 shows in 15 countries over 17 months. These numbers match special card versions — red cards go to 87, gold to 17, and the rarest platinum cards stop at 15.

Buyers can pick from different box types:

Hobby Boxes - 16 packs for $59.95

Breaker Boxes - 2 packs for $59.95 with guaranteed exclusive cards

Blaster Boxes - 8 packs for $29.95

Hanger Boxes - 4 packs for $14.95

Single packs for $5.95