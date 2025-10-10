Michael Jackson Biopic Hits Theaters April 2026; First Trailer Coming Next Month

A new film depicting the King of Pop's rise is set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026. Movie fans will get their first peek when the trailer debuts before Wicked: For Good, starting November 21.

The star's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, steps into the titular role in Michael. At the helm stands Antoine Fuqua as director, working from John Logan's script. The production team unites Graham King with John Branca.

Two setbacks shifted the release date. First slated for spring 2025, then fall, the film now lands in theaters the following April. Behind the scenes, contracts and rights caused unexpected snags.

The story now zeroes in on the star's meteoric rise during his 1980s peak. Studio talks hint at a follow-up film covering later chapters, but nothing's set in stone.

Big names fill out the cast. Colman Domingo takes on father Joe, while Nia Long plays mother Katherine. Miles Teller joins as John Branca. Kendrick Sampson brings Quincy Jones to life, and Kat Graham transforms into Diana Ross.

The supporting lineup packs more star power. Derek Luke portrays Johnnie Cochran. Laura Harrier steps in as Suzanne de Passe. Larenz Tate becomes Berry Gordy. Brothers Jermaine and Tito come to life through Jamal R. Henderson and Rhyan Hill.

Cameras rolled from January through June 2024. While Lionsgate handles North American showings, Universal takes charge worldwide.