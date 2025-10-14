Charlie Wilson’s ‘Keep Me In Love’ Breaks Record for Most Adult R&B No. 1 Hits by a Male Artist

Charlie Wilson has earned his 17th Top 10 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with his latest single, “Keep Me In Love.” The track also marks his 30th appearance on a Billboard chart, extending a career spanning more than four decades and reaffirming his enduring influence on the R&B genre.

With this accomplishment, Wilson reclaims the record for the most No. 1 singles by a male artist on the Adult R&B chart, surpassing previous ties with Usher and Tank. Released through P Music Group/Parandise, “Keep Me In Love” follows Wilson's 2024 chart-topper “Superman,” giving him back-to-back No. 1 hits.

“All these years later, I'm still here because I never stopped loving R&B. I stayed true to the music, and the music stayed true to me. Styles come and go, times change, but love and real songs will always last,” states Charlie Wilson. “That's why I'm still here, making music that people can feel.”

Produced with a balance of timeless soul and contemporary polish, “Keep Me In Love” continues Wilson's streak of consecutive No. 1 hits. The uptempo single features his signature vocal warmth and an infectious, nostalgic groove that bridges classic and modern R&B.

“This 11th No. 1 isn't just another milestone. It's a reflection of faith, hard work, and a partnership that turned vision into history.”