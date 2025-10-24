Mariah Carey Named 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year for Music and Philanthropy

Mariah Carey has been selected to receive the honor of MusiCares Person of the Year in 2026 for her contributions to music and for all she does to give back to the most vulnerable communities. The MusiCares event, which occurs during GRAMMY Week, features a cocktail reception, dinner, and a concert to honor the Person of the Year. It takes place in Los Angeles annually. Tickets range from $3,000 to $80,000, with production by Lewis & Clark and sponsorship from AEG and the Wasserman Foundation.

"We are honored to recognize Mariah Carey as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year, a true creative force and once-in-a-generation talent," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, said in a statement. "Her artistry and her voice have helped shape the sound of our times. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career on this very special night."

"Mariah Carey's influence extends far beyond her remarkable artistry," Theresa Wolters, executive director of MusiCares, said in a statement. "She has used her platform consistently to provide tangible support to communities, whether through disaster relief, youth empowerment, or programs that help those facing barriers to opportunity."

Wolters continues, "Her work exemplifies the values at the heart of MusiCares: creating systems of care that lift people up and ensure music professionals and communities can thrive. Honoring her as Person of the Year celebrates both her incredible musical legacy and her dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others."

Previous MusiCares honorees include Jon Bon Jovi, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, and the Grateful Dead.

