This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 26

Oct. 26 is memorable for hip-hop and R&B fans. ScHoolboy Q was born on this day in 1986. He gained mainstream success with his 2014 major label debut, Oxymoron, which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1. The album's lead single, "Collard Greens" featuring Kendrick Lamar, was his first song to appear on the chart, peaking at No. 92.

He shares his birthday with fellow rapper Joey Trap, who was born in 1998. Trap is known for his prolific output, having released over 20 albums since entering the music scene in 2017 and scoring several viral hits along the way, including "Tables," "Sesame Street," and "I Got Top in Bikini Bottom."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day also saw top artists achieve remarkable career milestones:

1974: Dionne Warwick and The Spinners' "Then Came You" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week, marking the first time either artist had reached the top of that chart. The song was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group at the 17th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1975.

1985: Whitney Houston's "Saving All My Love for You" topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her first No. 1 on the chart. This ballad earned Houston her first GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1986.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many genre-defining albums were released on Oct. 26 over the years:

1988: Kid 'N Play released their debut album, 2 Hype. It reached No. 96 and No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts, respectively, and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

1993: Too $hort dropped his eighth album, Get In Where You Fit In. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and achieved RIAA Platinum status the following year.

1999: Master P released his eighth album, Only God Can Judge Me, featuring collaborations with Nas, Mystikal, Jermaine Dupri, and Silkk the Shocker. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2004: Jay-Z and R. Kelly released their second and final collaborative album, Unfinished Business. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 215,000 copies sold in its opening week, and was certified Platinum in December of that year.

2018: Joji released his debut album, Ballads 1, with a single guest appearance from Trippie Redd. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2018: Tory Lanez dropped his third album, LoVE me NOw, featuring Meek Mill, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Bryson Tiller, and Lil Baby. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.