Erykah Badu Pays Tribute to D’Angelo During London Performance

Jennifer Eggleston
Erykah Badu performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images

During a recent performance, Erykah Badu shared a heartbreaking tribute to her longtime friend and collaborator, the late D'Angelo. She spoke directly to the audience about death and said, "The first is when your heart stops beating and you don't have any function anymore in your brain, and your body lays limp. That's the first death." She continued, "The second death occurs the last time someone says your name, the last time someone sings your song, the last time someone admires your art; the very last time, that's the second death."

Badu paid a heartfelt tribute to D'Angelo at Royal Albert Hall in London, reflecting on his influence and the concept of death. She paid him tribute in song during the performance, including a mashup of "On & On" with "Jonz In My Bonz," and a rendition of "Sh*t, D*mn, M*therf***er" from his 1995 album, Brown Sugar. As she called out D'Angelo's name, the audience erupted in applause, joining her in remembering his enduring artistry.

Erykah Badu is currently touring overseas and working on her upcoming project, Abi and Alan. She is set to return to Dallas in December to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed album Mama's Gun with a performance at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. The tour marks a new chapter in her lengthy career as she continues to pay respects to artists and influences who have made her sound so iconic.

In a social media post, Badu reminisced about her relationship with D'Angelo, saying that he inspired her at the beginning of her career. She recalled discovering his music when she was employed at Grinders, a coffee shop in Dallas, and it motivated her to continue collaborating and led her into other collaborations he was involved in.

She recalled before his passing, "Somebody was playing D'Angelo's new album, 'Brown Sugar.' It was so refreshing to me, because I was working on music and really wanted to meet him and make something with him." That introduction would eventually lead to friendship and collaboration after her demo reached D'Angelo's manager, Kedar Massenburg, and helped launch her career.

