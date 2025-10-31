Drake, Julia Wolf Team Up for ‘Dog House’ After Early Morning Instagram Message

Julia Wolf revealed that Drake reached out to her at 6 a.m. via DM after hearing her song "In My Room" during a DJ set, which ultimately led to their collaboration on his single "Dog House." The track appears on his upcoming album, Iceman, alongside other previews such as "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" featuring Central Cee.

Wolf recounted the interaction: "He said he played it, and he stopped everything, and then he just reached out to me then and there. It was so cool 'cause he doesn't need to be doing any of this, you know, but then we started texting and I sent him the album," she said. "It was very fast. Like then I just started sending him little demos and things 'cause he made it very clear that he wanted some kind of like working relationship together."

She continued: "That first day that he was like, 'Send me some demos.' I have no demos to give him," she said. "So I went into my room. Literally just writing anything I can over scroll loops and I'm like, 'What can I possibly say that Drake could resonate with, you know, because he's resonating with 'In My Room.' He's loving the album. He's saying, 'This is so me.' So I'm like, 'Okay, let me just write some stuff.' I sent it and it was immediate. He's like, 'This is the one. This is my life. This is our song.'"

Reflecting on her creative journey and the leap into such a high-profile collaboration, she explained: "You can't make everyone happy. And so as long as you're proud of it, you just got to take that and run because people are going to rip me apart no matter what. And he has really been helpful in just being that voice of like trust yourself, do your thing."

In parallel with his musical rollout, Drake is facing a class-action lawsuit in Missouri that names him, streamer Adin Ross, and the gambling platform Stake, alleging "deceptive trade practices" in the marketing of online casino gambling — claims he has yet to respond to publicly.