Daniel Caesar Claims First No. 1 on Billboard R&B Chart With ‘Son of Spergy’

Billboard reports that Daniel Caesar grabbed his first No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with Son of Spergy. The album arrived at the top for the week dated Nov. 8. It pulled in 43,000 equivalent album units during its first week, which ran from Oct. 24-30, according to Luminate.

Streaming activity brought in 26,000 units, which equals 34.1 million official audio and video streams. Traditional album sales made up 17,000 units. The set also landed at No. 4 on the Top Album Sales chart. It hit No. 11 on the Top Streaming Albums ranking.

Son of Spergy marks the first No. 1 for the singer-songwriter on the Top R&B Albums chart. The release also gave him his first top 10 entry on the all-genre Billboard 200, where it debuted at No. 4.

This fourth studio album follows a pattern of growth. His 2017 breakthrough Freudian peaked at No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Case Study 01 hit No. 10 in 2019, while Never Enough climbed to No. 6 in 2023.

The artist celebrated the milestone on Instagram. "We got our 1st Billboard top 5 album. Alhamdulillah!" he told his 3.9 million followers.

Son of Spergy was released Oct. 24 through Hollace/Republic Records. The project also features 646yf4t and was preceded by three singles: "Have A Baby (With Me)," "Call On Me," and "Moon."