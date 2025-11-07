ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Daniel Caesar Claims First No. 1 on Billboard R&B Chart With ‘Son of Spergy’

Billboard reports that Daniel Caesar grabbed his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with Son of Spergy. The album arrived at the top for the week dated…

Melissa Lianne
Daniel Caesar preforms at the #Youtube Black FanFest at Crampton Auditorium at Howard University on October 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis / Stringer via Getty Images

Billboard reports that Daniel Caesar grabbed his first No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with Son of Spergy. The album arrived at the top for the week dated Nov. 8. It pulled in 43,000 equivalent album units during its first week, which ran from Oct. 24-30, according to Luminate.

Streaming activity brought in 26,000 units, which equals 34.1 million official audio and video streams. Traditional album sales made up 17,000 units. The set also landed at No. 4 on the Top Album Sales chart. It hit No. 11 on the Top Streaming Albums ranking.

Son of Spergy marks the first No. 1 for the singer-songwriter on the Top R&B Albums chart. The release also gave him his first top 10 entry on the all-genre Billboard 200, where it debuted at No. 4.

This fourth studio album follows a pattern of growth. His 2017 breakthrough Freudian peaked at No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Case Study 01 hit No. 10 in 2019, while Never Enough climbed to No. 6 in 2023.

The artist celebrated the milestone on Instagram. "We got our 1st Billboard top 5 album. Alhamdulillah!" he told his 3.9 million followers.

Son of Spergy was released Oct. 24 through Hollace/Republic Records. The project also features 646yf4t and was preceded by three singles: "Have A Baby (With Me)," "Call On Me," and "Moon."

Fans can check out the album by visiting Caesar's website.

BillboardDaniel Caesar
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
The mentor of Kriss Kross group - Jermaine Dupri attends the 2024 Imperial Crown of Excellence Medal of Honor celebration at Bank of America Plaza on June 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicJermaine Dupri Compares AI Music Stars to Milli Vanilli Grammy ScandalKayla Morgan
Rapper The Game attends day 1 of the Radio Broadcast Center during the BET Awards '14 on June 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicThe Game Extends a Hand to Rising Independent ArtistsKayla Morgan
68th Grammy Nominations Arrive With Big Stars
Music68th Grammy Nominations Arrive With Big StarsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect