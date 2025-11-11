Shaggy to Headline Benefit Concert for Jamaica Hurricane Relief at UBS Arena

ContestsEvents
Shaggy performs at Idalp on April 20, 2025 in Ischgl, Austria.
Bojan Ritan / Stringer via Getty Images

GRAMMY-winning artist Shaggy will headline a benefit show on Dec. 12 at UBS Arena in New York. Funds raised will help Jamaica recover from Hurricane Melissa. This event is part of the "I Love Jamaica" Concert Series, which has the blessing of Jamaica's government through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport.

"Jamaica's culture has always been a source of strength, pride, and global influence," said Olivia "Babsy" Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, according to Caribbean National Weekly. "In times of crisis, it becomes a unifying force. The 'I Love Jamaica' concert reminds us that even from afar, our people and our friends around the world can come together to rebuild lives and restore hope."

Hurricane Melissa wreaked havoc across several Jamaican parishes. St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St. James, and Hanover bore the brunt. Families lost homes, farms were destroyed, and livelihoods across western parishes vanished.

Jamaica Strong NY Inc. organized this show. Partners include Jammins Entertainment, The Irie Jam Foundation, and RoadBlock Radio. UBS Arena came aboard as a big sponsor. Every cent goes straight to the government's official Hurricane Relief Fund, with the money earmarked to help families, students, and communities in parishes hit hardest.

Organizers promised full transparency, wanting to make sure every dollar reaches those who need it most. Strict tracking measures will monitor where funds go.

December's show will feature Shaggy, plus other top-tier Jamaican and international artists. Community leaders will appear, along with surprise guests.

The I Love Jamaica Concert Series is a worldwide fundraising platform, celebrating Jamaica's spirit while rallying support when the nation needs it. Multiple events are scheduled across different cities.

Organizers expect thousands of patrons and viewers worldwide will join in solidarity for the New York event. The series aims to raise at least one million US dollars across all events.

Tickets will go on pre-sale for UBS Arena and AMEX on Nov. 12-13. Tickets for the general public will be available Nov. 14 at Ticketmaster.com.

