This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 13

Falling in the middle of National Hip-Hop History Month, Nov. 13 has been a launchpad for new and seasoned artists to make headlines, release iconic tracks, and shape the music landscape. Let's dive into the events that have defined this day to see why it stands out in the hip-hop and R&B scene.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Nov. 13, several artists released their debut albums, and others got their big break:

1994: Big L announced his arrival by releasing "Put It On" from his debut album, Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous. It hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Maxi-Singles Sales chart.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 13 saw artists rewrite the cultural landscape in the hip-hop and R&B genre:

2012: RCA Records released I Will Always Love You: The Best of Whitney Houston, a greatest hits album to commemorate the late singer. It featured 11 of her No. 1 Billboard-charting singles.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, celebrated hip-hop and R&B artists performed at famous events and shows:

1995: MC Hammer graced the stage for a benefit concert in Moscow in support of the "Our Home – Russia" political party.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Nov. 13 also witnessed groundbreaking changes in the industry:

2004: The Wu-Tang Clan's Ol' Dirty Bastard, or ODB, died from a drug overdose, two days before his 36th birthday.

