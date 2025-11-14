Clipse Releases ‘F.I.C.O.’ Video With Stove God Cooks After 16-Year Hiatus

Pusha T and Malice, known as Clipse, have come together again with a new movie-like video for "F.I.C.O." featuring Stove God Cooks. The video, directed by Hannan Hussain — previously GRAMMY-nominated for Clipse's "So Be It" — delivers a gritty visual aesthetic reflecting the track's street-centered storytelling. Pharrell Williams produced the song, which originally appeared on Let God Sort Em Out, continuing the Neptunes' long-running collaboration with the Virginia duo.

In the video, Pusha T delivers verses from stairwells and apartment hallways, drawing on imagery from his past hustling days, while Stove God Cooks appears from the driver's window, narrating scenes from the ride. The verses from Malice contain pointed references to The Wire's Stringer Bell and Avon, retaining the song's action-movie vibe.

The song arrives as Clipse has new traction, with their reunion generating buzz among the critics and their audience. Sixteen years have passed since their last studio album, Til the Casket Drops (2009), and the rollout surrounding their return has been described as iconic and meticulously planned.

Pusha T shared, "Man, I'm hearing it. Bringing home that hardware would mean everything. We going for it. We made the album, we looked at it, like, this is that strong. We need to take something home for this."

Malice told GQ the reception proved listeners want depth in rap again. "We heard from the beginning that the feeling has been restored," he said. "We just haven't had it in so long, and we're bringing it to you. And I believe that there's going to be more."

The brothers confirmed more music is on the way. "There's more music coming, man," said Pusha T to GQ.