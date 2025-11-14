ContestsEvents
Disney on Ice in Fayetteville: Win Your Tickets Here

Get ready for adventure as Disney On Ice glides into the Crown Coliseum, December 11-14, with all the sparkle, joy, and awe you could imagine.

Get ready for adventure as Disney On Ice glides into the Crown Coliseum, December 11-14, with all the sparkle, joy, and awe you could imagine. From the moment the lights dim to the final breathtaking leap, your hometown becomes the setting for a magical celebration like no other, only at Disney On Ice!

We're giving you a shot at winning a family 4-pack of tickets to one of the shows!

