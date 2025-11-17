Boyz II Men, New Edition, Toni Braxton to Launch 30-City Tour in 2026

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris, and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images

For 2026, a major collaboration was revealed with R&B icons New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton on The New Edition Way Tour. The concert tour will cover 30 cities, giving a 360° concert experience, and is termed a “celebration of music, legacy, and connection,” and a chance for people to see all three icons on one concert tour doing their thing together live.

The tour lineup includes New Edition members Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, along with Boyz II Men's Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris. Toni Braxton will appear as a special guest, adding what organizers call “feminine energy” to the powerhouse male ensembles. Braxton has embraced the collaboration on social media, playfully referring to herself as the honorary “seventh member” of New Edition.

BPCTickets has published the full tour itinerary, while Ticketmaster serves as the official ticketing source. Video announcements released on YouTube and Instagram feature statements from members of New Edition, as well as acknowledgments of Braxton's participation in the highly anticipated production.

The New Edition Way Tour kicks off Jan. 20, 2026, at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, and concludes Apr. 4, 2026, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The tour will visit major markets, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Baltimore, Cleveland, and Atlanta, offering audiences across the country a full-scale production that merges nostalgia with modern performance innovation.

Boyz II MenNew Edition
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
