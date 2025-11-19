Roc Nation Distribution Launches Dashboard With Real-Time Analytics and 85% Artist Revenue Split

Roc Nation Distribution has launched a new data-rich dashboard that empowers independent musicians with real-time analytics, audience insights, and streamlined royalty payments across more than 200 platforms. The initiative arrives as the company continues expanding its roster, which already includes Clipse, Rapsody, SAINt JHN, Flau'jae, Yailin La Mas Viral, The LOX, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Jay Electronica, Bootsy Collins, and Cuban violin duo Tania Abraham, among others. Artists using the service retain ownership of their masters, pay no upfront or subscription costs, and keep 85% of their revenue.

The announcement follows major industry momentum, with Clipse racking up five GRAMMY nominations and Rapsody earning a GRAMMY win — both strong examples of the impact Roc Nation distribution is having. The dashboard is a result of Roc Nation's acquisition of Equity Distribution. The dashboard signifies a company-wide transition to help smaller, independent artists while identifying the top acts for more engagement and involvement.

Developed in collaboration with Linked by Air, the platform merges art and commerce in an intuitive interface and with powerful data tools. The platform provides data in more granularity, spanning streaming performance, demographics, social sentiment, brand preference, overlap of influential accounts and other trending mentions, hashtags, and emojis across IG, TikTok, X, and Facebook. Artists can track growth, analyze audience behavior, and distribute new projects directly with upgraded workflow features that save time on uploads and metadata.

"The introduction of this new dashboard will be a game-changer for independent artists releasing music with Roc Nation Distribution," Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini said. "It's a one-stop shop that will enable artists to receive a holistic understanding of their followers, so they can build impactful strategies and broaden their music's reach without financial barriers. This dashboard is democratizing access to tools and information historically reserved for the very few established label superstars. Our technology is uniquely ours and sets a new standard with no equivalent in today's music industry."

"The platform connects art and commerce," said Michaelson. "Today's musicians are technically skilled. We want to grow with you — from making the music only you can make, to seeing the revenue hit your bank account, and on to greater things. That's why we tried to make a platform that feels more like the pads of a sampler than an accounting system."