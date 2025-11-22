ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 22

Nov. 22 has brought with it notable moments for die-hard hip-hop and R&B fans to cherish. Chamillionaire announced his arrival onto the rap scene with his debut album, and Kanye…

Bianca Barratt
Rapper Ice Cube performs before the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the 2024 World Series
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Nov. 22 has brought with it notable moments for die-hard hip-hop and R&B fans to cherish. Chamillionaire announced his arrival onto the rap scene with his debut album, and Kanye West made a comeback after his MTV controversy. Below is a breakdown of other significant events that occurred on Nov. 22 in hip-hop and R&B.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many hip-hop and R&B acts chose Nov. 22 for their single and album releases:

  • 1991: AMG released "B***h Betta Have My Money," the lead single for his eponymous debut album. The single turned out to be his most successful track, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.
  • 1994: Spice 1 dropped his third album, AmeriKKKa's Nightmare. It debuted at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
  • 1994: Slick Rick released Behind Bars, his third studio album. It peaked at No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
  • 1994: Redman launched his second album, Dare Iz a Darkside. The Gold-certified album debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
  • 2005: Chamillionaire dropped his debut album, The Sound of Revenge. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart and featured the singles "Ridin'" and "Turn It Up."
  • 2010: Kanye West made a triumphant comeback with his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The album topped both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
  • 2010: Nicki Minaj launched her much-anticipated debut album, Pink Friday. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and later topped both this and the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
  • 2011: Doomtree released their second studio album, No Kings. It claimed the third spot on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.
  • 2024: Ice Cube's 11th solo album release, Man Down, scored No. 8 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

On this day, Nov. 22, the hip-hop and R&B scene witnessed several cultural milestones:

  • 2020: Juice WRLD posthumously won an award for Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop at the 48th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 2024: The musical fantasy film "Wicked," starring Ariana Grande, opened in theaters in the United States. It became the highest-grossing opening weekend film featuring a musician.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 22 witnessed great performances that left music fans yearning for more:

  • 2011: Kanye West and Jay-Z electrified hip-hop fans with their energetic onstage performances during their Watch the Throne Tour at the Bell Center in Montreal.
  • 2020: Nelly, The Weeknd, and Lil Baby were among the star performers at the American Music Awards gala in Los Angeles.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date was not exempt from industry changes and challenges:

  • 1963: Top R&B artists of the time reflected on the assassination of J.F. Kennedy with various tribute songs.
  • 2008: MC Breed of the "Ain't No Future in Yo' Frontin'" single died from kidney failure, aged 37 years.

Nov. 22 remains pivotal in hip-hop and R&B. Kanye West and Nicki Minaj released chart-topping albums on the same day. This date also saw new and established artists achieve notable milestones.

Ice CubeKanye WestNicki Minaj
Bianca BarrattWriter
Related Stories
Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicYe’s Fashion TikTok Turns Deep with ‘Life’ ConfessionKayla Morgan
Ne-Yo at Urban One Honors 2022 - Day 2
MusicNe-Yo Joins Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on BroadwayKayla Morgan
Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on March 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy.
MusicFormer Fugees Star Pras Michel Sentenced to 14 Years in Huge International CaseKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect