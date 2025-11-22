This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 22

Nov. 22 has brought with it notable moments for die-hard hip-hop and R&B fans to cherish. Chamillionaire announced his arrival onto the rap scene with his debut album, and Kanye West made a comeback after his MTV controversy. Below is a breakdown of other significant events that occurred on Nov. 22 in hip-hop and R&B.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many hip-hop and R&B acts chose Nov. 22 for their single and album releases:

1991: AMG released "B***h Betta Have My Money," the lead single for his eponymous debut album. The single turned out to be his most successful track, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

1994: Spice 1 dropped his third album, AmeriKKKa's Nightmare. It debuted at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1994: Slick Rick released Behind Bars, his third studio album. It peaked at No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1994: Redman launched his second album, Dare Iz a Darkside. The Gold-certified album debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2005: Chamillionaire dropped his debut album, The Sound of Revenge. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart and featured the singles "Ridin'" and "Turn It Up."

2010: Kanye West made a triumphant comeback with his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The album topped both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

2010: Nicki Minaj launched her much-anticipated debut album, Pink Friday. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and later topped both this and the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

2011: Doomtree released their second studio album, No Kings. It claimed the third spot on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

Doomtree released their second studio album, No Kings. It claimed the third spot on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. 2024: Ice Cube's 11th solo album release, Man Down, scored No. 8 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

On this day, Nov. 22, the hip-hop and R&B scene witnessed several cultural milestones:

2020: Juice WRLD posthumously won an award for Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop at the 48th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

2024: The musical fantasy film "Wicked," starring Ariana Grande, opened in theaters in the United States. It became the highest-grossing opening weekend film featuring a musician.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 22 witnessed great performances that left music fans yearning for more:

2011: Kanye West and Jay-Z electrified hip-hop fans with their energetic onstage performances during their Watch the Throne Tour at the Bell Center in Montreal.

2020: Nelly, The Weeknd, and Lil Baby were among the star performers at the American Music Awards gala in Los Angeles.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date was not exempt from industry changes and challenges:

1963: Top R&B artists of the time reflected on the assassination of J.F. Kennedy with various tribute songs.

2008: MC Breed of the "Ain't No Future in Yo' Frontin'" single died from kidney failure, aged 37 years.