Pickleball Is Getting Its Own Reality Series Now – Yes, Really

Pickleball has taken over the sports world, and now the first-ever pickleball competition reality show is coming.

"Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle," launches on YouTube in January 2026, according to a news release from Paddle Battle. This series gathers 16 top players competing for professional pickleball contracts and two franchise awards.

Ace Rodrigues, the founder of Pickleball Kingdom, conceived the show. He describes it as a tribute to talent, perseverance, and the sport's fast growth. Rodrigues encourages viewers to help select the winners, stating, "If you watch, you will have a favorite. And more importantly, you will have a chance to make someone's dream come true," Rodrigues said.

"Pickleball Kingdom" addresses the challenges of outdoor play like poor weather and scheduling by creating indoor spaces, with plans for over 140 locations across the U.S. Additionally, Rodrigues partnered with Franchise India Group to expand into India, Abu Dhabi, and the UAE.

In the series, one male and one female earn contracts based on performance. Franchise awards depend on audience votes.

"This show is about dreams. We will make four dreams come true, for two players on the court and for two in business," Rodrigues said.