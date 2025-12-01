This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 1
Dec. 1 might have been a quiet day in the hip-hop and R&B scene, but it didn't fail to deliver numerous offerings for music enthusiasts. On this date, Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force treated their fans to an early Christmas gift with the release of their joint album, and a Supreme Court judge quoted Eminem's lyrics during legal proceedings. Explore more fascinating hip-hop and R&B moments linked to Dec. 1.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several hip-hop and R&B artists scheduled their album releases for this date:
- 1986: Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force released their joint record, Planet Rock: The Album. Recording sessions took five years, but it was worth the wait, as the album became one of the earliest hip-hop hits.
- 2009: Three years after dropping Reality Check, Juvenile released his eighth studio album, Cocky & Confident. It reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and featured the singles "Gotta Get It" and "We Be Getting Money."
- 2009: Priscilla Renea announced her arrival to the R&B scene with her debut studio album, Jukebox. It hit No. 23 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.
- 2009: R. Kelly released his ninth studio album, Untitled. The Gold-certified album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album.
- 2017: Miguel released War & Leisure, his fourth studio album. It topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and featured guest appearances from J. Cole, Rick Ross, and Raphael Saadiq.
- 2023: Czarface released his 12th studio album, Czartificial Intelligence. It reached No. 7 on the Heatseekers Albums chart.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Dec. 1 welcomed outstanding recordings and performances by top artists:
- 2022: Nick Cannon treated his fans to a night of laughs, rap battles, and celeb appearances during the Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York.
- 2023: Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee delivered a spectacular performance of their latest hits during the CMG Gangsta Art Tour at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
- 2023: Beyoncé's film, Renaissance, opened in theaters in the United States. The film provides an exclusive sneak peek into her Renaissance World Tour.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This date saw notable court rulings involving celebrated hip-hop artists:
- 2014: In a landmark ruling, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts used Eminem's "'97 Bonnie & Clyde" lyrics to overturn the conviction of a man who threatened his wife through violent rap lyrics posted on Facebook.
- 2015: A North Carolina judge dismissed a $5 million lawsuit filed against 2 Chainz for calling a woman a "thot."
- 2023: Carlos Christian, Lil Wayne's former bodyguard, sued the rapper for alleged assault and battery during an altercation that occurred in 2021.
Dec. 1 will forever remain etched in the echelons of hip-hop and R&B history. On this day, Eminem's "'97 Bonnie & Clyde" saved a man from conviction, and Beyoncé starred in her Renaissance film.