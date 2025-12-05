Mariah Carey Auctions Rhinestone Jacket From Brighton Pride to Support Trans Community

Mariah Carey plans to auction off the rhinestone jacket she wore at Brighton Pride, according to Billboard. Proceeds will fund GLAAD's Transgender Media Program. The pop star is partnering with the advocacy group to sell the pink garment, which displays "Protect the Dolls" across its back.

The auction launches Monday at 3 p.m. ET on eBay and runs through Dec. 15. Bidding opens at 99 cents, with every dollar going to the program.

Carey wore this jacket during her Aug. 2 set at the Pride in the Park festival in Brighton, England. The phrase "Protect the Dolls" signals support for trans women and traces its roots to ballroom scenes from the 1980s.

Designer Conner Ives thrust the phrase into mainstream view in 2025 when he showcased it on a white t-shirt at his London Fashion Week show. That shirt turned into a fundraiser for Trans Lifeline, pulling in over $600,000 by September. Pedro Pascal, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Addison Rae, and Lisa Rinna all wore it.

GLAAD has spent over two decades telling stories about trans people and spreading awareness about transgender issues. The group offers free media training to trans individuals. It partners with news outlets, TV networks, and film studios.