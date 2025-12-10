This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 10
On Dec. 10, Lauryn Hill made her silver screen debut, marking her entry into the entertainment industry. On this date, TikTok staged its first live event, and the Recording Academy hosted a live concert celebrating hip-hop history. Explore these remarkable moments that have influenced hip-hop and R&B history on Dec. 10.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This date marked the release of chart-busting albums by top musicians:
- 1991: Following the explosion of hip-hop in the 90s, Hi-C announced his arrival with his debut studio album, Skanless, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.
- 1996: Redman released his third studio album, Muddy Waters, featuring cameos from Method Man, Erick Sermon, and Keith Murray. It reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly chart.
- 2002: Fusing hip-hop, rock, pop, and electronic, Common released his fifth studio album, Electric Circus. It entered at No. 9 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2002: GZA released his fourth solo album, Legend of the Liquid Sword, which tackled record-label politics. The album peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2010: Sony and Epic Records released Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, Michael. It was certified Platinum and reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
- 2013: Childish Gambino's second studio album, Because the Internet, hit the stores. It charted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and featured the singles "Crawl," "3005," and "Sweatpants."
- 2021: Two years after his tragic death, Interscope Records released Juice WRLD's fourth studio album, Fighting Demons, posthumously. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and claimed the top spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Several notable cultural events in the hip-hop and R&B world occurred on Dec. 10:
- 1993: Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, featuring Lauryn Hill and Tanya Trotter, premiered in theaters. Lauryn Hill later achieved fame with the Fugees and as a solo artist.
- 2023: TikTok staged its first live global music concert at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. The sold-out event attracted 17,000 fans, with over 9 million streaming online.
Notable Recordings and Performances
This date featured notable performances by celebrated hip-hop and R&B artists:
- 2021: Ginuwine, Ruff Endz, and Silk, among others, performed live during the R&B Superstars Block Party at the Eventim Apollo in London.
- 2023: Prominent hip-hop artists delivered groundbreaking performances during the live concert A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years of Hip-Hop that aired on CBS and Paramount+.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry faced several challenges on this date:
- 1995: The Fat Boys' Darren Robinson, also known as Buffy and Big Buff, died of a heart attack and other health complications. He was 28 at the time of his death.
- 2016: Drakeo the Ruler attended a warehouse party in Carson, California, during which a shooting occurred. He was later charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
On this date, Epic Records released Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, and the world celebrated 50 years of hip-hop. Check back for more news that made headlines in hip-hop and R&B.