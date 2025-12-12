Clipse Releases ‘P.O.V.’ Video With Tyler, the Creator Featuring Animatronic Band

Clipse unveiled a music video for "P.O.V." on Tuesday. Tyler, the Creator appears alongside a mechanical band performing in a dining hall. Cole Bennett directed the visual for Lyrical Lemonade. Pusha T and Malice sit at a table with glasses of red wine while robotic performers play on stage.

Tyler, the Creator leaps onto the table during his guest verse. The mechanical band includes electronic bears, gorillas, and dog puppets. Each plays a different instrument.

"Unreal experience bringing the show out to New Jersey for the return of @clipse," wrote Jack Turner of Jack's Animatronics Warehouse on Instagram. Turner produced the animatronics. The mechanical performers are The Rock-afire Explosion, a band that once headlined ShowBiz Pizza in the 1980s.

"P.O.V." appears on Let God Sort Em Out. This marks the first record from the duo in sixteen years, since 2009's Til the Casket Drops. Rolling Stone named it the best hip-hop album of 2025 and the eighth overall best album of the year.

The track debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the album's release in July. Pharrell Williams produced it.

Let God Sort Em Out received five nominations at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. "The Birds Don't Sing" earned a Best Rap Song nomination. "Chains & Whips," featuring Kendrick Lamar, received a Best Rap Performance nod.

"P.O.V." marks the fifth official video from the album. Previous visuals include "F.I.C.O." featuring Stove God Cooks, "So Be It," "Chains & Whips," and "The Birds Don't Sing" featuring John Legend.