Young Thug Proposes to Mariah the Scientist Onstage
This week, Young Thug gave the crowd in Atlanta something way bigger than a setlist.
The rapper surprised longtime girlfriend Mariah the Scientist by proposing to her live onstage during a hometown benefit concert, and fans caught every second.
A Big Question in Front of a Big Crowd
Footage surfaced Tuesday showing Young Thug pulling out an engagement ring while Mariah stood beside him onstage. Behind them, a massive screen lit up with the words “Will You Marry Me,” making the moment impossible to miss.
The proposal happened during the Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Thug, also known as the UY Scuti rapper, was performing in front of a packed crowd when he decided to take things from music to marriage.
Cheers erupted as Mariah appeared shocked and emotional, soaking in the moment with thousands of fans watching.
A Relationship That Has Been Tested
The proposal comes after a long and sometimes rocky journey for the couple.
Mariah and Thug had briefly split earlier in the year but reconciled in October, showing they were willing to work through tough moments together.
Standing by Him Through It All
One of the biggest challenges in their relationship came during Young Thug’s RICO trial. He was incarcerated from May 2022 to October 2024, a period that tested both his career and personal life.
Throughout that time, Mariah publicly supported him and remained by his side. Her loyalty did not go unnoticed by fans, many of whom praised her for staying strong while Thug dealt with legal battles.
A New Chapter Begins
Now, with the trial behind him and a ring on Mariah’s finger, Young Thug appears ready to start a new chapter. What began as a benefit concert quickly turned into a life changing moment, blending music, love, and a very public promise.
For fans in the arena and online, it was more than a proposal. It was a reminder that even after setbacks and struggles, some love stories still get their happy ending.