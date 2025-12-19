This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 19

On Dec. 19, 2011, Flo Rida launched his crossover hit, "Wild Ones," featuring Sia. It was from his fourth studio album and cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100, spending over 35 weeks on the chart. The single sold over 6 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time. On the same day in 2013, Rick Ross' "The Devil Is A Lie" became available for digital download.