This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 19
On Dec. 19, 2011, Flo Rida launched his crossover hit, "Wild Ones," featuring Sia. It was from his fourth studio album and cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100, spending over 35 weeks on the chart. The single sold over 6 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time. On the same day in 2013, Rick Ross' "The Devil Is A Lie" became available for digital download.
Continue reading for more historic hip-hop and R&B events from Dec. 19.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These notable albums came out on Dec. 19:
- 2000: Lil Wayne's sophomore album, Lights Out, was released through Cash Money Records and Universal Records. Featuring nearly 20 tracks, including "Get Off The Corner" and "Everything," the album climbed to No. 16 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2000: Snoop Dogg dropped Tha Last Meal, marking his last collaboration with No Limit Records and the first release under his own Doggystyle Records. It reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold nearly 400,000 copies in its first week.
- 2006: Nas launched his eighth studio album, Hip Hop Is Dead, which featured Nas and Jay-Z's "Black Republican." It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included guest vocals from will.i.am, Kelis, Snoop Dogg, and Tre Williams.
- 2006: Styles P unveiled his sophomore album, Time Is Money. Although this 12-track record spent over 10 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, it didn't reach the Top 40. Still, it earned praise from critics because of its excellent beats and lyrics.
Cultural Milestones
The hip-hop and R&B community has witnessed various cultural moments on Dec. 19, including:
- 1973: Casual, also known as Jonathan Owens, was born in Oakland, California. He's among the founding members of Hieroglyphics, whose albums include 3rd Eye Vision and The Kitchen. Casual's discography features singles such as "That's How It Is" and "Rock My S**t."
- 1985: Lady Sovereign, who has tracks such as "Love Me or Hate Me" and "9 to 5" to her name, was born. In 2005, she became the first non-American female hip-hop artist to be signed to Jay-Z's Def Jam Records.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The hip-hop community mourned the loss of a few artists on Dec. 19, including:
- 2021: Drakeo the Ruler passed away at the age of 28. The "Talk to Me" singer was stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in California on Dec. 18. He was scheduled to perform at the event alongside Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Ice Cube.
- 2024: Gaboro, known for hits such as "Suavemente" and "Browski," was murdered in a parking garage in Norrköping, Sweden. He wasn't the first Swedish artist to be killed that year, as C.Gambino was killed in June, shortly after being crowned the country's hip-hop artist of the year.
Numerous historic events in the hip-hop and R&B industry occurred on this day, making Dec. 19 a date that has helped transform the hip-hop and R&B community.