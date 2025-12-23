Idris Elba Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

A new wax figure of Idris Elba has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London, marking a major milestone in the actor and musician's global career. The honor places a permanent likeness of Elba in the city he calls home, a moment he has described as both deeply meaningful and surreal, reflecting a full-circle achievement that keeps him rooted in London even while his work takes him around the world.

"It's truly an honour to be recognised in this way and even more special to know this other version of me will be standing tall in London," he said. "So, even when I'm away, a part of me is always at home."

The wax figure in a long sleeve suit is modeled after Idris Elba, who wore this suit at his meeting with King Charles III regarding Youth Violence and Knifing in the UK in June 2024. The donated shoes, made of patent leather materials, sent to the museum by Idris Elba, have a design that is reflective of his engagement in community activism and his commitment to addressing crime in the UK through visible means, thereby creating a strong link between Idris Elba's public persona as a professional and that of an activist.

"The process has been fascinating. It's not dissimilar to prepping for a movie role — working with talented artists to flesh out the character, getting the costume just right, but this time it's for me!"

"It's really surreal to see another version of me standing in Madame Tussauds London, it feels like a full circle moment," he concluded.