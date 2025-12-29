Times Square Ball Drop Gets Patriotic Second Drop for America’s 250th Kickoff

The New Year’s Eve ball drop numerals for 2026 are displayed in Times Square on December 18, 2025 in New York City.

The Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop will look a little different this year, as the annual New York City celebration will get a patriotic twist heading into 2026.

This year’s festivities aren’t just about welcoming a new calendar year, they’ll also kick off a year-long national milestone: the Semiquincentennial - America’s 250th anniversary.

For decades, millions of revelers have crowded into Times Square to watch the iconic ball drop at midnight. This year, organizers are adding an unexpected twist: after the traditional midnight countdown, the ball won’t just stop - it will come back to life. Shortly after midnight on January 1, 2026, the Times Square ball will be relit with a special red, white and blue America250 design, rise again and descend a second time in a moment meant to mark the beginning of America’s semiquincentennial celebration.

Instead of just one confetti shower to mark the New Year, attendees will be treated to 2,000 pounds of red, white and blue confetti during this second post-midnight moment. A video tribute titled "America Turns 250" and a firework-style pyro finale set to Ray Charles’ rendition of America the Beautiful are also planned as part of the celebrations.

"Every year in Times Square on New Year’s Eve we unite the crowds cheering in the streets with the millions of people around the country and the world to celebrate one of the most iconic moments together as one," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "It's perfect that this moment will be in partnership with America250 and the very first moment of a year's worth of moments to celebrate our country's 250 great years."

This double-drop moment isn’t a one-off stunt. It’s the opener for a year-long partnership between America250, a nonpartisan organization charged by Congress with leading nationwide commemorations, One Times Square, and the Times Square Alliance. Together, they’re tying the New Year’s Eve event into the larger observance of 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Organizers have announced that the Times Square ball will drop again on July 3, 2026, marking the first time in history the ball descends on a date other than New Year’s Eve. That July moment will anchor Fourth of July celebrations as part of the semiquincentennial festivities and reinforce New York City’s central role in marking this national milestone.