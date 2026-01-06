This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 6

Jan. 6 is an important day in R&B and hip-hop for numerous reasons. It's the birthdate of Polo G, who was born in 1999. He landed his first No. 1 album in 2021 with his third full-length release, Hall of Fame, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Fellow Chicago rapper Lil Reese was also born on this day in 1993. He initially received mainstream attention for his guest feature on Chief Keef's breakout hit "I Don't Like," which peaked at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has seen the release of several critically acclaimed albums:

2015: Mississippi rap duo Rae Sremmurd released their debut album, SremmLife. It spawned five hit singles, including "No Flex Zone," "No Type," and "Throw Sum Mo," which peaked at No. 36, No. 16, and No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. The album itself charted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. Rolling Stone magazine placed it at No. 152 on its The 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time list in 2022.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 6 is remembered for the various cultural milestones it has ushered in:

2008: Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine announced the release of the first Beats by Dre headphones in collaboration with Monster Cable. Priced at $399, they were marketed to bring studio-quality sound to everyday consumers. They quickly became a cultural phenomenon in the music industry, especially within hip-hop culture, thanks to endorsements from stars such as Pharrell, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj.

