Janet Jackson Hints at New Projects for 2026 in Video Message to Fans

Janet Jackson's fans are excited about the New Year's video announcement of new music being released in 2026. Many are speculating on both the long-awaited new Janet Jackson album and a possible 2026 tour. Kicking off the year, she also posted a stylish Instagram wearing a sleek black off-the-shoulder dress with knee-high boots and retro hair and makeup, setting a confident, fashion-forward tone for what lies ahead.

“I feel we had an incredible 2025,” she teased, “but I think everybody is in for a treat in 2026.” The brief message immediately intensified fan expectations, with conversation centering on whether a new album and live shows could finally be on the horizon after years of anticipation.

Jackson's recent activity has revived memories of her previously announced Black Diamond album and 2020 tour, both of which were paused by the pandemic. The fans have long been engaged in discussions about the stalled creative plan, with tours most recently, and Las Vegas has been a vital stop that allowed fans to keep thinking about how those plans could play out.

Most recently, she has been part of a large touring footprint, including her Las Vegas residency through early 2025 and extended dates since May 2025, as well as the Together Again Tour across the UK and Europe in 2024-25.

In May 2025, Jackson accepted the Icon Award at the American Music Awards and delivered her first television performance in seven years. At the time, Jackson added, “No disrespect in any way, but I don't consider myself an icon. “My family, myself, our dream wasn't ever to be famous. We weren't raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication,” she added.