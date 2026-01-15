This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 15

Jan. 15 has seen many important developments in R&B and hip-hop. Latin hip-hop sensation Pitbull was born on this day in 1981. He first gained mainstream attention in 2009 with the singles “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” and “Hotel Room Service,” which reached No. 2 and No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. He rebranded as a pop star in the early 2010s and went on to score his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single in 2011 with “Give Me Everything (featuring Ne-Yo, Nayer, and AfroJack).”

Atlanta rapper Young Dro was born on this day in 1979. His second album, Best Thang Smokin', released in 2006, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It featured the hit single “Shoulder Lean,” which charted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many artists have released career-defining records on this date:

DJ Quik released his debut album, Quik Is the Name, which included his highest-charting single to date, "Tonite," which peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself reached No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

A$AP Rocky put out his debut album, LONG.LIVE.A$AP, featuring guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Drake, ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Florence Welch, and Joey Bada$$, among others. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, also reaching No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and U.K. R&B Albums charts.

Anderson .Paak's second album, Malibu, was released. It peaked at No. 79 on the Billboard 200, went to No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 15 has witnessed many memorable cultural moments over the years:

Stevie Wonder led a massive rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to advocate for Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday to be made a national holiday. Joined by fellow stars Diana Ross and Gladys Knight, the icon performed his 1980 hit "Happy Birthday" to an audience of 50,000 people. The song was written in tribute to the slain civil rights leader.