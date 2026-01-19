Alicia Keys’ Broadway Musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ to Close Feb. 22, Launch International Tour

The Alicia Keys–led Broadway musical Hell's Kitchen will close at the Shubert Theatre on Feb. 22, concluding a run that began in April 2024. The production has confirmed that Brandon Victor Dixon will rejoin the cast beginning Jan. 27, alongside current principals Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, Yolanda Adams, Ne-Yo, and Lamont Walker II, as well as a large ensemble. Tickets remain on sale through the final performance.

Since opening, Hell's Kitchen has generated more than $100 million in Broadway ticket sales and raised over $1.5 million for charity through a partnership with TodayTix Group. The show's visibility has been amplified by appearances on multiple national television programs and major events, supporting awards-season consideration and broad audience awareness as the Broadway engagement winds down.

“We set out on a mission with Hell's Kitchen to tell diverse stories on Broadway,” Keys tells Billboard. “And to actively ensure this feeling that you belong here. That this Broadway space is a place for everybody. We really had the intention of actively pursuing and creating the opportunity for diverse audiences to experience this show, expanding the kinds of roles available for Black and Brown actors and artists on Broadway. That's been one of my favorite parts: reshaping the cultural landscape by bringing more people to the table and making Broadway more accessible.”

As the run concludes, Keys has emphasized the musical's universal themes of family, resilience, hope, and community, while confirming continued expansion beyond Broadway. Plans include a multi-year U.S. national tour and international productions in South Korea, Germany, and Australia, with a German production already in development. Discussions are also underway regarding potential television and film adaptations and future stage projects.

Financial reporting through the week ending Jan. 11 shows steady box office performance, but does not disclose the most recent exact figures. The production reached a weekly peak of approximately $1.8 million in June 2024, generally grossed under $1 million outside holiday periods, and saw a Christmas-week increase to about $1.3 million. A TheaterMania reviewer cited the show's life-filled, concrete-jungle energy and electric atmosphere.