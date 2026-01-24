This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 24

Jan. 24 is an important day in hip-hop music history. This day has seen breakthrough moments in rap and the inclusion of the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Performance. Many hip-hop music artists were born on Jan. 24, making the day even more significant for the music industry as a whole. This day has also seen important recordings and performances that have undoubtedly left their mark and influence. To keep you connected to your favorite music genre, here's some interesting trivia about this day in hip-hop music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Impress your friends and coworkers with these facts about breakthrough hits and milestones in hip-hop music that happened on this day in history:

Cultural Milestones

Here are some important cultural milestones from Jan. 24 you should know about hip-hop music and those who influence it:

1939: Ray Stevens was born. The man was a singer-songwriter and comedian known for his genre-blending style and R&B-influenced hits.

Ray Stevens was born. The man was a singer-songwriter and comedian known for his genre-blending style and R&B-influenced hits. 1970: Sleepy Brown was born in Savannah, GA. He was part of the production team Organized Noize and worked with artists like Outkast and TLC.

Sleepy Brown was born in Savannah, GA. He was part of the production team Organized Noize and worked with artists like Outkast and TLC. 1979: Tatyana Ali was born in New York. She's most known for her role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Ashley Banks. She would release her first studio album, Kiss the Sky, in 1998

Tatyana Ali was born in New York. She's most known for her role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Ashley Banks. She would release her first studio album, Kiss the Sky, in 1998 1982: Daveed Diggs was born in Oakland, California. He would join the group clipping in 2010 with William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes.

Daveed Diggs was born in Oakland, California. He would join the group clipping in 2010 with William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes. 2007: Disco D, who was born David Shayman, was found dead at 26 after hanging himself in his mother and step-father's basement. He was known for producing hip-hop records and was considered a rising star in the industry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable hip-hop music recordings and performances took place on Jan. 24 and left their mark on the industry:

1972: In an effort to distance herself from her "Mama Cass" persona in The Mamas & The Papas, Cass Elliot released her fourth studio album, Cass Elliot, with RCA, a label that gave the artist more freedom to pursue her own sound.

In an effort to distance herself from her "Mama Cass" persona in The Mamas & The Papas, Cass Elliot released her fourth studio album, Cass Elliot, with RCA, a label that gave the artist more freedom to pursue her own sound. 1976: Diana Ross's theme song from the film Mahogany, which she starred in, hits No. 1 in America. The song is titled "Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)."

Diana Ross's theme song from the film Mahogany, which she starred in, hits No. 1 in America. The song is titled "Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)." 2014: Radio City Music Hall in New York hosted the Masters of Ceremony Hip-Hop reunion concert. Artists included DMX, Rakim, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane, and more.

Radio City Music Hall in New York hosted the Masters of Ceremony Hip-Hop reunion concert. Artists included DMX, Rakim, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane, and more. 2017: Big Sean performed at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles as part of his I Decided Tour.