This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 24
Jan. 24 is an important day in hip-hop music history. This day has seen breakthrough moments in rap and the inclusion of the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Performance. Many hip-hop music artists were born on Jan. 24, making the day even more significant for the music industry as a whole. This day has also seen important recordings and performances that have undoubtedly left their mark and influence. To keep you connected to your favorite music genre, here's some interesting trivia about this day in hip-hop music history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Impress your friends and coworkers with these facts about breakthrough hits and milestones in hip-hop music that happened on this day in history:
- 1966: Aretha Franklin released the song "Tighten Up Your Tie, Button Up Your Jacket (Make It For The Door).” This song would appear on her ninth studio album, Take It Like You Give It, which came out in 1967.
- 1972: Michael Jackson released his solo album Got to Be There as a cassette, LP, and 8-track. The album was later remastered, rereleased, and certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
- 2020: Megan Thee Stallion released "B.*.*.*.H." It debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2022: DJ Khaled's "Grateful" earned 2x Platinum with two million certified units sold.
- 2023: Joji's "R.I.P. (feat. Trippie Redd)" earned Gold certification with the RIAA.
- 2025: Central Cee released Can't Rush Greatness through Sony Music Entertainment. Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Young Miko are featured as guests on the album.
- 2025: PARTYNEXTDOOR earned a Gold certification from the RIAA for "R e s e n t m e n t."
Cultural Milestones
Here are some important cultural milestones from Jan. 24 you should know about hip-hop music and those who influence it:
- 1939: Ray Stevens was born. The man was a singer-songwriter and comedian known for his genre-blending style and R&B-influenced hits.
- 1970: Sleepy Brown was born in Savannah, GA. He was part of the production team Organized Noize and worked with artists like Outkast and TLC.
- 1979: Tatyana Ali was born in New York. She's most known for her role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Ashley Banks. She would release her first studio album, Kiss the Sky, in 1998
- 1982: Daveed Diggs was born in Oakland, California. He would join the group clipping in 2010 with William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes.
- 2007: Disco D, who was born David Shayman, was found dead at 26 after hanging himself in his mother and step-father's basement. He was known for producing hip-hop records and was considered a rising star in the industry.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These notable hip-hop music recordings and performances took place on Jan. 24 and left their mark on the industry:
- 1972: In an effort to distance herself from her "Mama Cass" persona in The Mamas & The Papas, Cass Elliot released her fourth studio album, Cass Elliot, with RCA, a label that gave the artist more freedom to pursue her own sound.
- 1976: Diana Ross's theme song from the film Mahogany, which she starred in, hits No. 1 in America. The song is titled "Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)."
- 2014: Radio City Music Hall in New York hosted the Masters of Ceremony Hip-Hop reunion concert. Artists included DMX, Rakim, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane, and more.
- 2017: Big Sean performed at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles as part of his I Decided Tour.
An ongoing shift in hip-hop music continues to shape this ever-changing genre. These important details from past Jan. 24s have left a lasting impact on the hip-hop music industry, and we can expect to see much more to come, as this genre will continue to alter the music landscape with its growth and contributions.