This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 2

Feb. 2 is a consequential date in hip-hop and R&B in many ways. Atlanta-born rapper T-Mo was born on this day in 1972. He was a member of the Southern rap quartet Goodie Mob, known for hits like “Cell Therapy” and “Dirty South,” which peaked at No. 39 and No. 92 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. He is also one half of Lumberjacks, which he founded alongside fellow Goodie Mob member Khujo.

T-Mo shares a birthday with OMB Peezy, who was born in 1997. His standout singles include “Lay Down,” “Porch,” and “Try Sumthin” (featuring Yhung T.O.).”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A couple of noteworthy hip-hop and R&B albums have been released on this day.

1993: Above The Law dropped their second album, Black Mafia Life, under Ruthless Records. With features from 2Pac, Eazy-E, and MC Ren, it peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 2 has witnessed various cultural milestones in R&B and hip-hop.

2025: Kendrick Lamar's searing diss track, “Not Like Us,” swept the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, winning all five categories it was nominated in. They included Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

Industry Changes and Challenges

February 2 has also been marked by various difficulties in the industry over the years.

2007: Billy Henderson died from diabetes at the age of 67. He was a founding member of The Spinners, who are known for hits like “Then Came You” (with Dionne Warwick), “I'll Be Around,” and “The Rubberband Man.”

