Mary J. Blige Releases Fourth Lifetime Film ‘Be Happy,’ Announces Las Vegas Residency

Mary J. Blige continued to expand her footprint across music, film, and live entertainment with the Lifetime original film Be Happy, which premiered on Lifetime on Feb. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The romantic dramedy was inspired by Blige's 1994 hit and centered on reinvention and midlife self-discovery as a woman navigated a faltering marriage after her child left for college.

"When I was recording these songs, they were movies," Blige tells Billboard. "I was living 'Real Love.' Even if I didn't go to college, I was searching for a real love. With Be Happy, she's in a marriage, and she's trying to figure out where she fits and what her purpose is now because her marriage is fizzling out, and it's now time to reinvent, not be stuck, and move forward. That's been the story of my life: reinventing. Not because somebody wants me to, but because it's where life takes me. And people love a wholesome movie about love and change; that's what my songs represent to people."

Be Happy marked Gabourey Sidibe's directorial debut, with a script by Cameron J. Ross and producers including Bruce Miller, Milana Edwards Brooks, Mona Scott-Young, and Angela White. The film starred Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer, and Russell Hornsby. It marked the fourth collaboration between Blige and Lifetime, underscoring a major renewal that included additional films inspired by her catalog.

"People have been asking me to do a residency for years, and now I'm ready to go sit in Vegas," she said, later joking that she's most excited about "not getting on a plane or a bus" like she's had to for larger-scale tours.

Blige is preparing to launch her Las Vegas residency, Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, which is set to debut May 1 at Dolby Live at Park MGM with 10 shows scheduled through July. The announcement followed the commercial success of her 2025 For My Fans Tour, which grossed $37.1 million from 270,000 tickets and ranked among the top-grossing R&B tours of the year.

"I'm working on it. I have so many records. And a lot of Mary J. Blige fans don't know The London Sessions," she said. "I love [that album.] I went to London and stayed out there for a month or two to get it done. But just because I love something doesn't mean all the fans are ready. Hopefully, one day they'll explore it!"