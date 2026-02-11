This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 11

Feb. 11 is a memorable day in history for many hip-hop and R&B fans and artists. On this day we saw a variety of GRAMMY winners, including Justin Timberlake's "My Love" featuring T.I. and Mary J. Blige's "Be Without You."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 11 has featured chart-topping releases and GRAMMY milestones achieved:

1989: Eazy-E's "We Want Eazy" became his first hit single to enter the U.S. Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Cultural Milestones

This date also marks some famous birthdays and cultural milestones of R&B and hip-hop artists:

1974: R&B singer and songwriter D'Angelo was born in Richmond, Virginia. He would help shape and popularize the neo-soul movement through his soulful vocals that blended R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and funk.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Feb. 11 a number of R&B and hip-hop artists grace the stage:

2024: Usher, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, and H.E.R. delivered a show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Usher, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, and H.E.R. delivered a show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. 2024: The iconic Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre delivered an exhilarating performance at a Super Bowl afterparty to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Gin & Juice."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has seen iconic R&B artists passing away on this date:

2009: Estelle Bennett of the girl group The Ronettes died of colon cancer at age 67.

