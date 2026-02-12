ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mike Epps Calls Himself ‘Mr. Accountability’ After Apologizing for Recent Comments About Nicki Minaj

Comedian Mike Epps issued a public apology to Nicki Minaj after a controversial onstage remark during a recent show in Louisville drew backlash and sparked widespread online discussion. Clips circulated…

Jennifer Eggleston
Tommaso Boddi / Stringer via Getty Images

Comedian Mike Epps issued a public apology to Nicki Minaj after a controversial onstage remark during a recent show in Louisville drew backlash and sparked widespread online discussion. Clips circulated across social media after Epps referenced Minaj's perceived support of President Donald Trump, prompting criticism over what many described as disrespectful commentary during a live performance.

In Instagram stories posted Tuesday, Epps addressed the controversy directly. "Y'all know I'm Mr Accountability," Epps said. "You know, I say stuff and do stuff, and then I go to bed, wake up the next morning, [having] prayed on and thought about it. I just want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said. I want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said."

"I'm a comedian," Epps said in his apology post. "Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild. I'm non-filtered. Just wanted to apologize to you. Not explaining myself, but I am Mr. Accountability."

He added, "I love apologizing, which is something a lot of people don't know how to do. [I] apologize to you, Nicki."

mike eppsNicki Minaj
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Revival Production Team
EntertainmentJennifer Hudson Joins ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Revival Production TeamRandi Moultrie
James Van Der Beek attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentJames Van Der Beek GoFundMe Surpasses $1 Million in 24 HoursKayla Morgan
Dogwood Festival Chairwoman Jackie Tuckey and Executive Director Kaylynn Suarez announced the 2026 Festival lineup from Bound & Vine in Downtown Fayetteville.
Local NewsFayetteville Dogwood Festival Taking on New Look for 2026, Ying-Yang Twins Headlining
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect