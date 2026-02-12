Mike Epps Calls Himself ‘Mr. Accountability’ After Apologizing for Recent Comments About Nicki Minaj

Comedian Mike Epps issued a public apology to Nicki Minaj after a controversial onstage remark during a recent show in Louisville drew backlash and sparked widespread online discussion. Clips circulated across social media after Epps referenced Minaj's perceived support of President Donald Trump, prompting criticism over what many described as disrespectful commentary during a live performance.

In Instagram stories posted Tuesday, Epps addressed the controversy directly. "Y'all know I'm Mr Accountability," Epps said. "You know, I say stuff and do stuff, and then I go to bed, wake up the next morning, [having] prayed on and thought about it. I just want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said. I want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said."

"I'm a comedian," Epps said in his apology post. "Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild. I'm non-filtered. Just wanted to apologize to you. Not explaining myself, but I am Mr. Accountability."