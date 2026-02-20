This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 20

Feb. 20 is not just any other date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This date saw celebrated artists sweep awards at the 33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1991. Check out these other interesting milestones that happened on Feb. 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

We've seen a variety of milestones on Feb. 20, including:

Lord Finesse released his third and final album, The Awakening, which featured guests such as MC Lyte, Kid Capri, KRS-One, and Large Professor. It peaked at No. 36 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: Drake's "Summer Sixteen" debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

This date has recognized famous birthdays and significant cultural events that have left an indelible mark on the music industry:

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, known by her stage name, Rihanna, was born. She became an award-winning artist after signing with Def Jam Recordings in 2005.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 20 has hosted showstopping performances by legendary Hip-Hop and R&B artists:

En Vogue and Take 6 delivered a soothing rendition of the song "Who's Lovin' You" at the 33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards as part of the ceremony's opening acts.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B scene has experienced some highs and lows on this date:

Celebrated British DJ and music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 31. He was the founder of the pioneering online R&B/Hip-Hop platform SB.TV, and was instrumental in launching the careers of UK artists such as Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, and Dave. 2025: Jerry Butler died of Parkinson's disease at the age of 85. While best known for his work with the R&B/soul vocal group the Impressions, he also had a successful solo career, with some of his biggest hits including "He Will Break Your Heart," "Only the Strong Survive," and "Make It Easy on Yourself." In 2015, he was inducted into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.

Celebrated British DJ and music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 31. He was the founder of the pioneering online R&B/Hip-Hop platform SB.TV, and was instrumental in launching the careers of UK artists such as Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, and Dave. 2025: Jerry Butler died of Parkinson's disease at the age of 85. While best known for his work with the R&B/soul vocal group the Impressions, he also had a successful solo career, with some of his biggest hits including “He Will Break Your Heart,” “Only the Strong Survive,” and “Make It Easy on Yourself.” In 2015, he was inducted into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.