This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 1

March 1 holds special significance for fans of hip-hop and R&B. American R&B singer Sammie was born on this day in 1987. He shot to prominence with his 1999 hit “I Like It,” which reached No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 8 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He was notably featured on Soulja Boy's 2008 smash single, “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many groundbreaking albums have been released on this date over the years.

1994: Hammer (previously known as MC Hammer) dropped his fifth album, The Funky Headhunter. It peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Hammer (previously known as MC Hammer) dropped his fifth album, The Funky Headhunter. It peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). 2005: Pimp C released his debut album, The Sweet James Jones Stories. With features from Bun B, Twista, Devin the Dude, and Lil' Flip, it reached No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Pimp C released his debut album, The Sweet James Jones Stories. With features from Bun B, Twista, Devin the Dude, and Lil' Flip, it reached No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2019: 2 Chainz released his fifth album, Rap or Go to the League. The project featured production from hitmakers Mike Dean, Pharrell Williams, Mustard, and WondaGurl. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2 Chainz released his fifth album, Rap or Go to the League. The project featured production from hitmakers Mike Dean, Pharrell Williams, Mustard, and WondaGurl. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2019: DaBaby released his debut album, Baby on Baby. Featuring guest appearances from Rich the Kid, Offset, Stunna 4 Vegas, and Rich Homie Quan, it peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

DaBaby released his debut album, Baby on Baby. Featuring guest appearances from Rich the Kid, Offset, Stunna 4 Vegas, and Rich Homie Quan, it peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2024: Schoolboy Q released Blue Lips, his sixth album. Widely considered his best release, it reached No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

March 1 is remembered for hosting various landmark cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop.

1975: Stevie Wonder won awards for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Boogie on Reggae Woman” and Best Rhythm and Blues Song for “Living for the City” at the 17th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Aretha Franklin bagged Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing,” which she also performed at the ceremony.

Stevie Wonder won awards for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Boogie on Reggae Woman” and Best Rhythm and Blues Song for “Living for the City” at the 17th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Aretha Franklin bagged Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing,” which she also performed at the ceremony. 1990: Janet Jackson began the Rhythm Nation World Tour at the Miami Arena. It was her first-ever headlining concert tour, where she performed 131 shows in North America, Europe, and Japan.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date has also witnessed the passing of several notable industry figures.

2013: New Orleans rapper Magic and his wife Chastity were tragically killed in a traffic collision. Their 12-year-old daughter, who they were travelling with at the time, was the lone survivor.

New Orleans rapper Magic and his wife Chastity were tragically killed in a traffic collision. Their 12-year-old daughter, who they were travelling with at the time, was the lone survivor. 2025: Angie Stone died in a car crash at the age of 63. She is credited with shaping the sounds of neo-soul and hip-hop soul and was nominated for three GRAMMY Awards.