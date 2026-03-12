Lionsgate Sets Premium Early Screenings for ‘Michael’ Biopic Two Days Before Wide Release

Lionsgate has announced limited early-access screenings for Michael, its highly anticipated biopic on the King of Pop, with one-night-only showings set for Wednesday, April 22, in IMAX and other premium large formats, including Dolby, two days ahead of the film's nationwide release on Friday, April 24. Tickets for the early screenings went on sale yesterday.

"For Michael Jackson's fans, Michael is the cinematic event they've been waiting for — the movie captures both the soul and the spectacle of the boy who became the King of Pop," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president of worldwide distribution Kevin Grayson in a statement, per Billboard.

"These early access screenings, in IMAX and premium large formats, will immerse audiences in the electrifying performances and bring the power of Michael Jackson's iconic music to life. It's the perfect way to be the first to see the movie."

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late icon's real-life nephew, in the titular role. The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Juliano Krue Valdi as a young Michael Jackson. Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain produced.

The film traces Michael Jackson's journey from child performer with the Jackson 5 to one of the biggest entertainers in the world, exploring both his life off-stage and his most iconic early solo career performances. The Motion Picture Association has rated the film PG-13 for thematic material, language, and smoking.