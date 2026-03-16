Michael Biopic Soundtrack Drops April 24, Featuring Jackson Classics and Hits

Columbia Records plans to release the official soundtrack for the Michael Jackson biopic on April 24. The 13-track collection spans The Jackson 5, The Jacksons, and his solo work.

Both physical and online versions will arrive on store shelves and streaming platforms at launch. Early Jackson 5 recordings like "I'll Be There," "Never Can Say Goodbye," and "Who's Lovin' You" kick things off.

Solo material dominates the second portion including "Thriller," "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'," and a 2012 remaster of "Bad."

"Workin' Day and Night" is a live medley and runs just three minutes, making it the shortest entry.

Antoine Fuqua took the director's chair. John Logan penned the script. Jaafar Jackson plays the lead, joined by Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, Juliano Krue Valdi, and Colman Domingo.

The story traces his rise from childhood discovery as frontman of the Jackson 5 through his transformation into a solo performer and global icon.