Michael Biopic Soundtrack Drops April 24, Featuring Jackson Classics and Hits
Columbia Records plans to release the official soundtrack for the Michael Jackson biopic on April 24. The 13-track collection spans The Jackson 5, The Jacksons, and his solo work. Off…
Columbia Records plans to release the official soundtrack for the Michael Jackson biopic on April 24. The 13-track collection spans The Jackson 5, The Jacksons, and his solo work.
Off the Wall and Thriller contribute several tracks. "Billie Jean" appears. So does "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough." "Beat It" made the cut, along with "Human Nature."
Both physical and online versions will arrive on store shelves and streaming platforms at launch. Early Jackson 5 recordings like "I'll Be There," "Never Can Say Goodbye," and "Who's Lovin' You" kick things off.
The collection includes concert recordings from the 1981 U.S. Tour, including a medley that strings together "I Want You Back," "ABC," "The Love You Save," and "Ben."
Solo material dominates the second portion including "Thriller," "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'," and a 2012 remaster of "Bad."
"Workin' Day and Night" is a live medley and runs just three minutes, making it the shortest entry.
Antoine Fuqua took the director's chair. John Logan penned the script. Jaafar Jackson plays the lead, joined by Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, Juliano Krue Valdi, and Colman Domingo.
The story traces his rise from childhood discovery as frontman of the Jackson 5 through his transformation into a solo performer and global icon.
Lionsgate brings the movie to theaters across the country on April 24, matching the soundtrack's release date.