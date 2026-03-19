This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 19

March 19 has seen many moments that helped make Hip-Hop and R&B into the industry it is today. It marks the birthday of American R&B singer Ruth Pointer, who was born in 1946 and rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the influential vocal group, The Pointer Sisters.

On this day in 1988, music legend Michael Jackson started construction on his 2,800-acre private amusement park in Santa Barbara, California. He named the property Neverland after the fantasy island in the children's book Peter Pan, and it was a place where kids could enjoy themselves and forget their worries.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 19 has hosted the release of some of hip-hop and R&B's greatest hits and albums:

1990: Salt-N-Pepa dropped their third album, Black's Magic, which featured the top 40 hit “Let's Talk About Sex.” It peaked at No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 38 on the Billboard 200.

Salt-N-Pepa dropped their third album, Black's Magic, which featured the top 40 hit “Let's Talk About Sex.” It peaked at No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 38 on the Billboard 200. 1991: Craig G released his second album, Now, That's More Like It, through Atlantic Records. While the project didn't make it onto the Billboard 200, it reached No. 97 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Craig G released his second album, Now, That's More Like It, through Atlantic Records. While the project didn't make it onto the Billboard 200, it reached No. 97 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1991: West Coast rapper Yo-Yo dropped her debut album, Make Way for the Motherlode. It peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 74 on the Billboard 200.

West Coast rapper Yo-Yo dropped her debut album, Make Way for the Motherlode. It peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 74 on the Billboard 200. 1996: Bahamadia released her debut album, Kollage, through Chrysalis Records. Supported by the singles “I Confess,” “Total Wreck,” and “Uknowhowwedu,” it reached No. 126 on the Billboard 200 and No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Bahamadia released her debut album, Kollage, through Chrysalis Records. Supported by the singles “I Confess,” “Total Wreck,” and “Uknowhowwedu,” it reached No. 126 on the Billboard 200 and No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1996: Rappin' 4-Tay released his third album, Off Parole. With guest appearances from MC Breed, Too Short, and Get Low Playaz, it peaked at No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 38 on the Billboard 200.

Rappin' 4-Tay released his third album, Off Parole. With guest appearances from MC Breed, Too Short, and Get Low Playaz, it peaked at No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 38 on the Billboard 200. 1996: Smoothe Da Hustler launched his debut album, Once Upon a Time in America, via Profile Records. The project charted at No. 93 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Smoothe Da Hustler launched his debut album, Once Upon a Time in America, via Profile Records. The project charted at No. 93 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2002: R. Kelly and Jay-Z released their first collaborative album, The Best of Both Worlds. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with 223,000 copies sold in its first week. The project also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

R. Kelly and Jay-Z released their first collaborative album, The Best of Both Worlds. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with 223,000 copies sold in its first week. The project also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2019: American rapper and singer Tierra Whack released the single "Unemployed," for which her mother allegedly helped her write the hook.

American rapper and singer Tierra Whack released the single "Unemployed," for which her mother allegedly helped her write the hook. 2021: Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste released his sixth studio album, We Are, through Verve Records. Following its release, the album earned Batiste 11 nominations at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and won in five categories, including Album of the Year.

Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste released his sixth studio album, We Are, through Verve Records. Following its release, the album earned Batiste 11 nominations at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and won in five categories, including Album of the Year. 2025: Kevin Gates dropped his fifth album, I'm Him 2. It debuted at No. 63 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

This date has also seen some culture-shaping moments that have reverberated across the music industry and beyond:

1973: Bun B was born in Houston, Texas. He is best known for being one-half of the Southern rap duo UGK, which he formed with the late Pimp C in 1987.

Bun B was born in Houston, Texas. He is best known for being one-half of the Southern rap duo UGK, which he formed with the late Pimp C in 1987. 2001: Michael Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 16th annual induction ceremony. Other inductees for the Class of 2001 included Solomon Burke, Aerosmith, Queen, Paul Simon, and Steely Dan.

Michael Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 16th annual induction ceremony. Other inductees for the Class of 2001 included Solomon Burke, Aerosmith, Queen, Paul Simon, and Steely Dan. 2005: Rapper 50 Cent made history as the first solo artist to have three songs in the US Top 5 at the same time. "Candy Shop," from his second album, The Massacre, took the No. 1 spot. "How We Do," which features rapper The Game, bagged fourth place, and the single "Disco Inferno," also from The Massacre, came in at No. 5.

Rapper 50 Cent made history as the first solo artist to have three songs in the US Top 5 at the same time. "Candy Shop," from his second album, The Massacre, took the No. 1 spot. "How We Do," which features rapper The Game, bagged fourth place, and the single "Disco Inferno," also from The Massacre, came in at No. 5. 2024: Legendary rapper, producer, and music mogul Dr. Dre was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The icon was joined by his friends and long-time collaborators Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 19 is also the anniversary of some of the industry's most challenging events:

1997: English R&B and soul singer-songwriter Gabrielle's ex-boyfriend, Tony Antoniou, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his stepfather. The "Rise" hitmaker was called to testify during the trial.

English R&B and soul singer-songwriter Gabrielle's ex-boyfriend, Tony Antoniou, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his stepfather. The "Rise" hitmaker was called to testify during the trial. 2007: R&B/soul singer Luther Ingram died of heart failure at the age of 69. He is best known for his hit 1972 single, “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right,” which topped the Billboard R&B chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

R&B/soul singer Luther Ingram died of heart failure at the age of 69. He is best known for his hit 1972 single, “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right,” which topped the Billboard R&B chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2021: "Icy Grl" rapper Saweetie announced her breakup with fellow rapper Quavo on Twitter, hinting that the Migos man had been unfaithful. The pair had been dating for three years at the time of their split.