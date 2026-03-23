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Reginae Carter Talks Crushes, Parties, and Her Dad’s Famous Girlfriends

Most people grow up watching their parents date. Reginae Carter grew up watching her dad, Lil Wayne, do it in the public eye. And now, she is talking about it…

Kayla Morgan
Reginae Carter attends the AMC Networks 2025 upfront at Spring Studios on April 09, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Most people grow up watching their parents date. Reginae Carter grew up watching her dad, Lil Wayne, do it in the public eye. And now, she is talking about it with a mix of humor and honesty that feels super relatable.

During a recent episode of her Heir Time, Reginae sat down with Toie Ashanti and got into a conversation that many kids of famous parents probably understand. They talked about what it is like seeing your dad in different relationships and whether you ever get attached to the women in his life.

Childhood Crushes, Carter Style

That simple question opened the door for Reginae to share some of her favorite memories. Instead of anything awkward or dramatic, her stories felt warm and kind of adorable.

“I was telling my friend the other day… how like I used to love Nivea,” she said. “I begged for Niv to come to my party. Like I used to dress like Nivea for my party.”

That image alone says a lot. Imagine being a kid and wanting to copy someone’s style so much that you plan your whole party look around them. For Reginae, these women were not just people her dad dated. They were role models in their own way.

She did not stop there either.

“Girl, I love Nivea. I love Trina. I love Solange… Yeah. He had a few. I love everybody,” Reginae added.

More Than Just Relationships

What stands out most is how positive her memories are. Reginae was not speaking with any bitterness or drama. It felt more like she was looking back at her childhood with appreciation.

Her comments give fans a rare look into Lil Wayne’s life off the stage. While people usually focus on his music and career, this moment showed how his personal life also shaped his family in real ways.

The History Behind the Names

Some of the women Reginae mentioned were part of well-known chapters in Lil Wayne’s life. He dated Trina in the mid-2000s, and his relationship with Nivea goes back even further. They were once engaged, later split, then reconnected and had a son together.

As for Solange, rumors about a relationship have floated around for years. She has downplayed those claims before, saying they were close friends despite what people assumed.

A Story That Feels Familiar

At the end of the day, Reginae’s story is not just about celebrity relationships. It is about growing up, forming connections, and seeing the adults in your life through your own lens.

Even with all the fame around her, her experience feels surprisingly normal. She liked who she liked, admired who she admired, and now she is sharing those memories with a smile.

Lil WayneReginae Carter
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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