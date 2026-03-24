Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ Returns to Multiple Billboard Charts

Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" is back on multiple Billboard charts, returning to the top 10 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart at No. 8 after a brief absence. The song's all-time peak on that chart is No. 7, and over its chart history, "Billie Jean" has spent 43 weeks on the chart.

The track also reenters the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart at No. 12, reaching a new all-time high on that tally. Only about a month into its tenure among the best-selling hip-hop, R&B, and rap cuts in the nation, the song continues to set personal bests on the broader chart.

The disparity between the two rosters is notable. "Billie Jean" has accumulated 43 weeks on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart compared to just four weeks on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart, underscoring its deeper foothold on the more narrowly defined tally.

Globally, the track lands at No. 99 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. lists, signaling sustained fan engagement well beyond domestic audiences.

Thriller, Jackson's Album of the Year GRAMMY winner and the album on which "Billie Jean" originally appeared, climbs slightly on both the Vinyl Albums and Top Album Sales rankings, holding as a top-40 title.

"Billie Jean" was originally released Jan. 2, 1983, as the second single from Thriller. On March 5, 1983, the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held that position for seven consecutive weeks. Over four decades later, this song remains competitive with newer songs and showcases the long-term commercial value of Jackson's catalog in digital and streaming sales.