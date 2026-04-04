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Big Bounce Money Bag – Enter Your Keyword Here

Tune in every weekday at 8a, 10a, Noon,  3p, and 5p EST for the keyword. Thanks to Diamonds & Gold Inc.

Beasley Media Group Editoral
cash contest valley
Presented By
Valley Auto World
Valley Auto World

107.7 The Bounce is giving YOU the opportunity to win big with some CASH... $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday.

Presented By

valley auto world

Make sure you tune in to 107.7 The Bounce every weekday at the times of 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon,  3 p.m., and 5 p.m. EST for the keyword. Listeners have 25 minutes to enter the keyword on the 107.7 The Bounce mobile app, website or to text the keyword to 45911.

*Remember – you can only enter the keyword for 25 minutes after it’s announced!

Click here for the Official Contest Rules

This is a multi-city contest.

Cash Contest
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
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