This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 6
April 6 stands out for many fans of R&B and hip-hop for numerous reasons. To start off, Chicago rapper Lil Jojo was born on this day in 1994. He gained…
April 6 stands out for many fans of R&B and hip-hop for numerous reasons. To start off, Chicago rapper Lil Jojo was born on this day in 1994. He gained notoriety with the 2012 diss track “BDK (3HunnaK),” released in response to Chief Keef's “3Hunna,” which mocked the Gangsta Disciples gang that Lil Jojo was affiliated with. The track, which taunted the Black Disciples gang, which Keef had ties to, escalated tensions between the rival gangs, culminating in a drive-by shooting that claimed Lil Jojo's life. Here's a look at other noteworthy events that occurred on April 6.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Many artists have dropped seminal albums on this day.
- 1999: Krayzie Bone released his debut album, Thug Mentality 1999. Featuring collaborations with Mariah Carey, Fat Joe, E-40, Snoop Dogg, and his Bone Thugs-n-Harmony group mates, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1999: Nas released his third album, I Am…, through Columbia Records. It spawned the singles “Nas Is Like” and “Hate Me Now,” featuring Puff Daddy, which peaked at No. 86 and No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. The album itself debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, selling over 470,000 copies in its opening week.
- 2018: Lil Xan dropped Total Xanarchy, his debut album, on Columbia Records. With features from 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Rich the Kid, and Rae Sremmurd, it charted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.
Cultural Milestones
April 6 has ushered in significant milestones in R&B and hip-hop.
- 2015: The music video for “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth debuted on YouTube. The video, which pays tribute to the fallen Fast & Furious star, Paul Walker, was the most-viewed on the platform from July 10 to August 4, 2017. It has amassed over 6.9 billion views as of March 26, 2026, making it the sixth most-viewed video on YouTube.
- 2018: Cardi B released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which featured the hits “Bartier Cardi,” “I Like It,” and “Bodak Yellow,” the latter two both reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning 255,000 album equivalent units in its first week of sales. It went on to win Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, making Cardi B the first female solo rapper to win the prestigious award.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has also been sullied by tragic events.
- 2001: Charles Pettigrew died of cancer at the age of 37. He was one-half of the R&B/soul duo Charles & Eddie, known for singles like “Would I Lie to You?” and “Wounded Bird.”
- 2020: It was reported that 32-year-old British rapper Black the Ripper had died while on holiday in Montserrat. His notable songs include “D.O.E.”, “Bill It”, and “Sunset.”
April remains one of the most remarkable dates in hip-hop and R&B, and for good reasons. This day not only saw the release of several influential records but also witnessed the passing of a beloved rapper and an R&B singer at their prime.