This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 6

April 6 stands out for many fans of R&B and hip-hop for numerous reasons. To start off, Chicago rapper Lil Jojo was born on this day in 1994. He gained notoriety with the 2012 diss track “BDK (3HunnaK),” released in response to Chief Keef's “3Hunna,” which mocked the Gangsta Disciples gang that Lil Jojo was affiliated with. The track, which taunted the Black Disciples gang, which Keef had ties to, escalated tensions between the rival gangs, culminating in a drive-by shooting that claimed Lil Jojo's life. Here's a look at other noteworthy events that occurred on April 6.