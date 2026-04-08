Hulu Locks In 50 Cent Docuseries After Bidding War
Sometimes what starts as a joke turns into something real. That is exactly what happened with 50 Cent and Hulu. At first, people thought news of a $75 million deal…
Sometimes what starts as a joke turns into something real. That is exactly what happened with 50 Cent and Hulu.
At first, people thought news of a $75 million deal was just an April Fool’s prank. Now, it is official. Hulu and 50 Cent are working together on a major three-part documentary series. The streaming service beat out Netflix, Starz, and Apple to land the project.
From Queens to Worldwide Fame
As per Deadline, the untitled project will comprehensively trace 50 Cent’s evolution from his early days growing up in South Jamaica, Queens, to his status as a globally renowned music and business titan. The story will follow his life step by step, showing how he went from a tough neighborhood to worldwide success.
It will also revisit one of the most shocking moments in his life, when he survived being shot nine times in 2000. From there, the series will highlight his breakout moment with his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and his rise in the music industry.
More Than Just Music
The documentary will not stop at music. It will also explore how 50 Cent expanded into television and film. Over time, he built a strong presence behind the scenes as a producer.
Through a close and personal approach, the series aims to show how he turned difficult experiences into lasting influence on culture.
Behind the Scenes
Directed by Mandon Lovett, the project is being produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) alongside 50 Cent’s own G-Unit Film & Television. Patrick Altema will serve as the showrunner and will executive produce the series alongside Jackson.
This project continues Hulu’s focus on stories about music and adds to 50 Cent’s growing work in TV and film.
For now, fans will have to wait a little longer. A trailer and release date have not been announced yet.