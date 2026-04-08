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Hulu Locks In 50 Cent Docuseries After Bidding War

Sometimes what starts as a joke turns into something real. That is exactly what happened with 50 Cent and Hulu. At first, people thought news of a $75 million deal…

Kayla Morgan
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sometimes what starts as a joke turns into something real. That is exactly what happened with 50 Cent and Hulu.

At first, people thought news of a $75 million deal was just an April Fool’s prank. Now, it is official. Hulu and 50 Cent are working together on a major three-part documentary series. The streaming service beat out Netflix, Starz, and Apple to land the project.

From Queens to Worldwide Fame

As per Deadline, the untitled project will comprehensively trace 50 Cent’s evolution from his early days growing up in South Jamaica, Queens, to his status as a globally renowned music and business titan. The story will follow his life step by step, showing how he went from a tough neighborhood to worldwide success.

It will also revisit one of the most shocking moments in his life, when he survived being shot nine times in 2000. From there, the series will highlight his breakout moment with his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and his rise in the music industry.

More Than Just Music

The documentary will not stop at music. It will also explore how 50 Cent expanded into television and film. Over time, he built a strong presence behind the scenes as a producer.

Through a close and personal approach, the series aims to show how he turned difficult experiences into lasting influence on culture.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Mandon Lovett, the project is being produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) alongside 50 Cent’s own G-Unit Film & Television. Patrick Altema will serve as the showrunner and will executive produce the series alongside Jackson.

This project continues Hulu’s focus on stories about music and adds to 50 Cent’s growing work in TV and film.

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer. A trailer and release date have not been announced yet.

50 CentHulu
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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